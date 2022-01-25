2022 Polar Plunge coming to Cape Girardeau on Feb. 5

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2022 Polar Plunge is coming to Cape Girardeau in less than two weeks.

Teams and individuals will jump, walk or swim in some very cold water, all to benefit the Special Olympics.

We talked with Polar Plunge Committee Chairholder Joey Hann who said this event provides funds needed to support the Special Olympics athletes to compete and travel.

“Over the years, these athletes are my friends,” Hann said. “We want to see them succeed and nothing brings us more joy than to see these guys and girls compete and to get to experience the sports and comradery that we all take for granted.”

The plunge will be February 5 at 2 p.m. at the Cape County Park North with a polar strut that morning before the event takes place.

“Donate to anyone you want to or donate directly to Special Olympics or an athlete,” Hann said. “You can sign up to plunge, you can form a team. We’re going to have a Polar Strut, it’s a 5K or 1K fun run. We’re going to have registration open at 8 a.m. and the actual run is going to start at 9 a.m.”

For more information on the event, you can go here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.