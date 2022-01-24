Heartland Votes
Turning much colder again

By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area bringing a few clouds and isolated showers across our eastern counties. Behind this front temperatures will drop rapidly. Lows by morning will be in the middle teens far north to middle 20s far south.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but much colder. Northerly winds will gust at times over 20MPH. Highs will range from the upper 20s far north to the middle 30s far south. Wind chill values will be in the teens and lower 20s for most of the day Tuesday.

