Teacher hit by school bus

A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
A school employee was injured Monday afternoon when they were struck by a bus.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A teacher was taken to a local hospital Monday afternoon after they were hit by a school bus.

It happened at Blytheville Middle School, 700 Chickasawba St., just after 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24.

An ambulance crew took the teacher, who has not been identified, to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police have released few details.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more information emerges.

