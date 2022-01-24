Teacher hit by school bus
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A teacher was taken to a local hospital Monday afternoon after they were hit by a school bus.
It happened at Blytheville Middle School, 700 Chickasawba St., just after 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24.
An ambulance crew took the teacher, who has not been identified, to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
Police have released few details.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as more information emerges.
