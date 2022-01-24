Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The conservative-dominated Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge to the consideration of race in college admissions, adding another blockbuster case to a term with abortion, guns, religion and COVID-19 already on the agenda.

The court said it will take up lawsuits claiming that Harvard, a private institution, and the University of North Carolina, a state school, discriminate against Asian American applicants. A decision against the schools could mean the end of affirmative action in college admissions.

Lower courts rejected the challenges, citing more than 40 years of high court rulings that allow colleges and universities to consider race in admissions decisions. But the colleges and universities must do so in a narrowly tailored way to promote diversity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Henson, 19, and Bryan Henson, 22, are behind bars in connection with a kidnapping and sex...
Two charged after kidnapping, sex crimes in Jasper County
Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she...
McDonald’s worker shot over French fry discount, Mo. police say
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 12:48 p.m. on Saturday. The...
Magnitude of small earthquake recorded near Reelfoot Lake upgraded
Dozens of teams were on hand competing for the best pork steaks and ribs.
When Pigs Fly BBQ event comes to Cape Girardeau
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
4 wounded in Germany university shooting; gunman dead
State Sen. Ray Rodrigues makes a point during a Senate Committee on Reapportionment hearing in...
Democrats make surprising inroads in redistricting fight
Amtrak reduces services temporarily due to omicron variant
Amtrak reduces services temporarily due to omicron variant
Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, May 19, 2017.
Assange wins first stage in effort to appeal US extradition