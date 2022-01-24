Southeast Missouri Food Bank to open satellite facility in Jackson

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders of the Southeast Missouri (SEMO) Food Bank announced they plan to expand their food storage and better connect services with the northern part of their coverage area by opening an additional facility in Jackson.

The food bank said their new satellite facility will be at the former Sappington Outdoor location on east Jackson Boulevard.

Crews will be working on the building soon to make repairs and upgrades.

The food bank hopes to move into the building by late summer.

The facility in Sikeston will remain their headquarters.

Organizers believe this additional location will enhance and meet multiple needs in their operations.

“The building met our must-haves,” said SEMO Food Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Joey Keys. “Sturdy construction, loading docks, warehouse space, easy highway access and a good value – all of those were important to us. The location will give us better access to Cape Girardeau County as well as our partners in Bollinger, Perry, Ste. Genevieve and Madison counties.”

There are 143 pantries in the food bank’s 16 county network.

The new building has 18,500 square feet of warehouse and office space.

In addition to food storage, the food bank says having a second location will be beneficial in the event of a disaster in southeast Missouri.

“If anything, such as a tornado or earthquake, were to damage our Sikeston location, it could cripple our ability to respond,” said Keys. “An additional location is needed so we have the food and water we would need to organize a distribution at a moment’s notice.”

According to Keys, the food ban’s board of directors and leaders have talked about having an additional facility, but the increased need for food service during COVID-19 pandemic showed an second location was needed sooner than later.

“The pandemic hit hard and fast in Spring 2020 and very quickly revealed some gaps in our infrastructure,” Keys said. “The food bank had to respond quickly because people were displaced from their jobs in a matter of weeks. We had to provide much more food than what we had been doing previously. We moved 16 million pounds of food in 2020 – 3 million more pounds than the previous year -- and at times it was a struggle.”

The food bank says one in six families and one in five children in southeast Missouri do not have access to enough food.

Currently, they serve 70,000 people on average each month, including distributing 5,350 food boxes to seniors.

In addition to helping seniors in need, 1,200 weekend backpacks of food are distributed to students in 31 school districts.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.