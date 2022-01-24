Heartland Votes
Soulful Harvest Ministries to open housing center for women

The new women’s housing center is expected to open the first week of February.
The new women's housing center is expected to open the first week of February.(KFVS)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Soulful Harvest Ministries in Cape Girardeau is looking to add another place where people can turn for help when they need it.

Right now, that need is focused on helping provide housing for women in the community.

Pastor Scott Johnson with Soulful Harvest Ministries said after bringing an outreach center to the area last year, he knew he wanted to expand the services even more.

”We see young girls walking up and down the streets with their babies, nowhere to go, no place to live,” Johnson said.

That’s why they are working together on making this a women’s housing center for those in need.

“They can stay there anywhere from 30, 60 to 90 days with regular evaluations and if we feel that they need to be there a little longer then we’ll go to our treatment team and say hey they’re doing good we don’t want to disrupt their flow lets let them stay a little while longer,” he said.

Johnson said creating a space for folks right here in the heart of the community is important.

“When we are blessed to be able to get a space. We create that space and establish that space based on what the need is and there’s a great need for women in our immediate community in the southside,” said Johnson.

Johnson said giving back to the community means everything to him.

“To be able to give back and encourage someone in spite of their addiction, in spite of their hardships, rejection. It’s an hour in this lifetime to be able to help someone up and help them to get better in their lifestyle,” he said.

The new women’s housing center is expected to open the first week of February.

