Police stop hazardous driver, find gunshot victim

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating a shooting, after stopping a vehicle with a gunshot victim on their way to the hospital.

Police Chief Ross Thompson said an officer stopped a vehicle around 2 p.m. Sunday for driving hazardously. The driver told the officer they were taking 27-year-old Jordan Fells, of Blytheville, to the hospital because he had been shot.

Fells told officers he was shot during a confrontation in Walker Park in Blytheville. Fells was taken to another facility for additional treatment, his condition is currently unknown.

Everyone involved in the confrontation was identified and questioned. So far no arrests or charges have been made.

Thompson said Blytheville’s Skycop camera system played a significant role in the investigation, which is still ongoing.

