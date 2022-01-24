Patterson, Mo. man killed in single-vehicle crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Patterson man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wayne County, Missouri.

The crash happened at 5 a.m. on Highway 34, approximately four miles south of Piedmont on Saturday, January 22.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Grant H. Bell overcorrected his 2012 Chevrolet Silverado when it went off the right side of the road. The truck then went off of the left side of the road and hit a tree.

MSHP said Bell was thrown from truck.

The 25-year-old died at the the scene.

His death makes the second traffic fatality this year in Troop E.

MSHP reports Bell was not wearing a seat belt.

