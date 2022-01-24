Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Overturned SEMI blocks highway in Graves County

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a SEMI overturned on KY 80 between KY 564 and...
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a SEMI overturned on KY 80 between KY 564 and KY 1124 early Monday morning. Both eastbound lanes of KY 80 are blocked.(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A SEMI crash has closed a highway in Graves County.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a SEMI overturned on KY 80 between KY 564 and KY 1124 early Monday morning, January 24.

The crash is blocking both eastbound lanes of KY 80 and one westbound lane.

The sheriff’s office said the eastbound lanes will likely be blocked until 7:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Henson, 19, and Bryan Henson, 22, are behind bars in connection with a kidnapping and sex...
Two charged after kidnapping, sex crimes in Jasper County
Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she...
McDonald’s worker shot over French fry discount, Mo. police say
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 12:48 p.m. on Saturday. The...
Magnitude of small earthquake recorded near Reelfoot Lake upgraded
Dozens of teams were on hand competing for the best pork steaks and ribs.
When Pigs Fly BBQ event comes to Cape Girardeau
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

Both southbound lanes of Interstate 69, near the Draffenville exit, in Marshall County were...
I-69 southbound lanes reopened in Marshall County after SEMI crash
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
A 44-year-old Murphysboro man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County on...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Study shows Missouri as ninth worst state to drive in