Overturned SEMI blocks highway in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A SEMI crash has closed a highway in Graves County.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a SEMI overturned on KY 80 between KY 564 and KY 1124 early Monday morning, January 24.

The crash is blocking both eastbound lanes of KY 80 and one westbound lane.

The sheriff’s office said the eastbound lanes will likely be blocked until 7:45 a.m.

