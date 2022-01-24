Much colder air takes over tonight

A few light sprinkles possible, mainly across parts of southern Illinois this afternoon and evening. Many areas will stay dry and just see temperatures drop quickly overnight. By time you wake up on Tuesday morning, temperatures will have dropped into the teens and 20s. Feels like numbers Tuesday morning will be in the single digits and teens. Even with the return of sunshine, temperatures will still be very cold on Tuesday. Highs will only be in the 20s and lower 30s for most of the Heartland, with feels like numbers in the teens and 20s for most of the day. Even colder temperatures settle in for Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the single digits and teens. Wednesday will be another sunny, but very cold day with most of the Heartland remaining below freezing again.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.