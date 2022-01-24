Mostly Cloudy And Very Warm Today

Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures hanging out in the mid to upper 20s on Monday morning. A few locations could see partly cloudy skies early, but plan on a mostly cloudy day. A surge of warmer air will bring above average temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s by the afternoon. It will be the warmest day of the week. Breezy southerly winds can gust up to 20mph the first half of today and will turn out of the north during the passage of a cold front this afternoon. A few models showing light sprinkles or an isolated shower which can occur, but most areas will stay dry.

Cold air pushes back in tonight with temps in the teens and low 20s. Highs will barely make it to freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday. These two mornings will have uncomfortable morning and afternoon wind chill values.

We will warm up shortly on Thursday before another dry front comes in on Friday. This will drop temperatures back in the lower 30s for the last day of the week. However, we will quickly bounce back into the 40s by the weekend. Most of the week will remain dry.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.