Local, federal, state bomb squads in Mo. to recover explosive military ordnance
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The FBI Easter Missouri Bomb Tech Task Force, along with state and federal partners, will be on standby January 24-28 to recover potentially explosive military ordnance.
“This recovery week is focused on recovering military ordnance to prevent injury,” said Interim Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans of the FBI St. Louis Division. “Bomb squad technicians will only ask questions that help them identify the items and ensure their safe disposal. This initiative is not designed to gather evidence or prosecute people.”
The bomb squads from the following agencies will participate in the week-long recovery:
Easter Missouri
- FBI St. Louis
- St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit)
- St. Louis County Police Department (St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit)
- St. Charles County Police Department
- SEMO Bomb Squad
- Missouri State Highway Patrol
Metro-East
- FBI Springfield
- Illinois Secretary of State Bomb Squad
- 375th Explosive Ordnance Detachment Unit, Scott Air Force Base
According to a release from the St. Louis Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, local, state and federal bomb technicians are repeatedly called to homes and businesses where owners found a potentially dangerous explosive device.
They said these items may have been brought home as mementos by relatives from their time serving their country in the military, or possibly bought at swap meets and similar venues.
The FBI said these ordnance can contain high explosives or dangerous chemicals. As time passes, they said the items can become less stable, resulting in a higher risk of injury when handling them.
If you find any of these items, they said do not move, touch, handle or transport them. Instead, call 314-589-2680. The teams will respond as notified.
