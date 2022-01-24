Local, federal, state bomb squads in Mo. to recover explosive military ordnance

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The FBI Easter Missouri Bomb Tech Task Force, along with state and federal partners, will be on standby January 24-28 to recover potentially explosive military ordnance.

“This recovery week is focused on recovering military ordnance to prevent injury,” said Interim Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans of the FBI St. Louis Division. “Bomb squad technicians will only ask questions that help them identify the items and ensure their safe disposal. This initiative is not designed to gather evidence or prosecute people.”

The bomb squads from the following agencies will participate in the week-long recovery:

Easter Missouri

FBI St. Louis

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit)

St. Louis County Police Department (St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit)

St. Charles County Police Department

SEMO Bomb Squad

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Metro-East

FBI Springfield

Illinois Secretary of State Bomb Squad

375th Explosive Ordnance Detachment Unit, Scott Air Force Base

According to a release from the St. Louis Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, local, state and federal bomb technicians are repeatedly called to homes and businesses where owners found a potentially dangerous explosive device.

Photo of a Civil-War era cannonball that was found earlier this month from the bottom of the Mississippi River. The Army Corp of Engineers was maintaining the river when it dredged up three cannonballs. Each of the cannonballs is about the size of a grapefruit and weighs six pounds. The cannonballs somehow ended up in the river from the U.S. Arsenal that used to be located by the river. (FBI St. Louis Division)

They said these items may have been brought home as mementos by relatives from their time serving their country in the military, or possibly bought at swap meets and similar venues.

The FBI said these ordnance can contain high explosives or dangerous chemicals. As time passes, they said the items can become less stable, resulting in a higher risk of injury when handling them.

Examples of military ordnance (inert) displayed at Monday’s news conference. (FBI St. Louis Division)

If you find any of these items, they said do not move, touch, handle or transport them. Instead, call 314-589-2680. The teams will respond as notified.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.