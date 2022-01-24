Heartland Votes
Judge sentences Marshfield, Mo. man for killing wife, stuffing body in freezer

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to stuffing his wife’s body in a freezer at a storage facility more than six years ago in Webster County.

Larry Dinwiddie, 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges in November over the death of his wife Cynthia Dinwiddie. He received a sentence of 25 years in prison. The state dropped one charge of abandoning a corpse as part of his plea deal.

Investigators say they found the body of Dinwiddie’s wife Cynthia in November 2019, locked in a freezer in an abandoned storage unit in Marshfield. The freezer was locked and running. And detectives say the body had been stuffed in there since 2015. Deputies arrested Dinwiddie after a sting operation. Officers say they tricked Dinwiddie to return to the storage unit by asking him to fix the freezer. When Dinwiddie showed up with friends, officers then arrested him at the storage unit.

Detectives say this was a case of domestic abuse. Investigators say he killed his wife with a hammer after an argument inside the home. Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole says there was never a missing person case filed for her.

