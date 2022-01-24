Inaugural gravel bike ride to be held in Ste. Genevieve

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - Trailnet and the Ste. Genevieve Department of Tourism are launching the StG Gravel Classic.

The multi-route bike ride will be Saturday, April 9. It starts at 8 a.m. and will go through downtown Ste. Genevieve and surrounding roads and levee trails.

It give riders a choice of three routes, 20, 45 and 78 miles on levee trails and hilly gravel roads, with less than 10 percent of each route on paved roads.

The ride is the first of the 2022 Trailnet Classics, a series of multi-distanced, supported bike rides across the region that help fund Trailnet’s work to improve the safety for people walking and biking.

According to organizers, the classics include rest stops with food and water, marked routes, turn-by-turn directions and support vehicles to help riders in case of mechanical or first aid issues.

“We’re launching our first gravel event this year to introduce more people to the beautiful and challenging riding Ste. Genevieve has to offer. This is a chance to embrace the spirit of gravel in such a welcoming and historically significant community,” Matt Hartman, Trailnet’s rides director said.

“The Ste Genevieve Tourism Department is excited to welcome riders, their friends and families to explore and connect with everything we have to offer. With our long storied- history, the Missouri Dinosaur discovery, scenic nature, delicious dining, wineries, and unique shopping, we know all who visit will fall in love,” Jeff Wix, Ste. Genevieve’s tourism director, said.

Gravel biking combines elements of road riding and mountain biking. It’s simply riding bikes on unpaved gravel or dirt roads.

All riders for the StG Gravel Classic will be given a timing chip that records their total time on the ride.

