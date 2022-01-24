Heartland Votes
Heartland artist sells Mayfield prints, gives more than $20,000 to charities

Artist sells her artwork of buildings in Mayfield before they were affected by the tornado.
Artist sells her artwork of buildings in Mayfield before they were affected by the tornado.(Photo source: Jenni Jarvis)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Heartland artist is making memories of the Mayfield area after the city was struck by a tornado on December 10 last year.

Artist Jenni Jarvis has portraits of the buildings that were damaged in the tornado.

She is selling prints of her artwork to those who want a memory of what the buildings looked like to hang on their wall. She is then taking money from the purchases and giving it to charity organizations.

“I thought we could raise a small amount because I wanted to give back,” Jarvis said. “Like of that first print, I was going to give back basically all my profits to tornado relief. The response was just overwhelming.”

Jarvis wanted to do something to help out those affected by the tornado.

“What can I do to contribute and it just came to me that I’ve done a similar thing in Paducah, doors of Paducah. And I thought I’ll do Mayfield and I’ll just do buildings and there were just so many to choose from that were destroyed and just beautiful historic buildings that I wanted to help memorialize,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said she is grateful for all the support she has had in helping the community.

“It means a lot to them to have it but also they know they are supporting their community by purchasing,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis has already given more than $20,000 to charitable organizations. If you would like a portrait, you can find her on Facebook at Grey Snail Press.

