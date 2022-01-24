Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update

Current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky, as of Jan. 21.
Current COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky, as of Jan. 21.(Kentucky Dept. for Public Health)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, January 24.

He will give the latest information on the coronavirus in Kentucky, including the omicron variant and vaccination statistics.

The governor will speak at 3 p.m.

Cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on Jan. 21 there were 16,130 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 additional deaths.

Check here to see cases by county.

The current positivity rate in the state is 32.10 percent.

As of Friday, there were 2,347 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 439 were in the ICU and 268 were on ventilators.

