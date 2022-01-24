Heartland Votes
Giant City State Park offers firewood to Jackson, Union County residents

Giant City State Park is offering firewood to Jackson and Union County residents beginning February 1.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Giant City State Park is offering firewood to Jackson and Union County residents beginning February 1.

Residents will be able to collect firewood from designated areas of the park for free.

Before removing any wood from the park, residents will be required to have a permit and sign a waiver.

These forms will be available at the park visitor center Wednesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

One permit is available per person, per day. Only four permits per person will be allowed.

The firewood is for personal use only. It can not be resold.

Hazard and ash trees, impacted by the emerald ash borer, have been removed by site staff from park campgrounds and day-use areas.

For more information, contact the Giant City State Park Visitor Center at 618-457-4836.

