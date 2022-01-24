Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Fort Knox police shoot, kill man after illegal breach

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed by Fort Knox police on Sunday, after an illegal breach at the main gate.

Officers responded to a call at 11 p.m. on Saturday of a suspicious person near the post’s Visitor Center, the release said.

When officers arrived, the man drove onto the military reservation. Three officers pursued him in their patrol cars.

During the pursuit, the release said the man tried to hit one of the patrol cars. The chase ended east of the main cantonment area (the city portion of Fort Knox), according to the release.

Once stopped, officers tried to verbally deescalate the situation for about 90 minutes, before the release said the man attempted to ram and run over the officers.

Officers shot and killed him around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

The man’s name has not been released, but he was described as a 41-year-old, non-military affiliated white male.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is being led by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

At this time, the motive is unknown. There is no initial indication that the incident was extremist or terrorist related.

Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to call CID at 502-624-6332.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Henson, 19, and Bryan Henson, 22, are behind bars in connection with a kidnapping and sex...
Two charged after kidnapping, sex crimes in Jasper County
Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she...
McDonald’s worker shot over French fry discount, Mo. police say
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 12:48 p.m. on Saturday. The...
Magnitude of small earthquake recorded near Reelfoot Lake upgraded
Dozens of teams were on hand competing for the best pork steaks and ribs.
When Pigs Fly BBQ event comes to Cape Girardeau
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

Police stop hazardous driver, find gunshot victim
Police stop hazardous driver, find gunshot victim
A Heartland artist is making memories for the Mayfield area after a tornado hit the city on...
Artist sells Mayfield prints for charity
Tomorrow, Cape Girardeau City Council members will discuss different topics on their agenda,...
Cape urban deer ordinance discussion tomorrow
Folks came together to mark 80 years since a man was lynched in Sikeston, Mo.
80 years since Sikeston lynching
Artist sells her artwork of buildings in Mayfield before they were affected by the tornado.
Heartland artist sells Mayfield prints, gives more than $20,000 to charities