First Alert: Warmest day of the week

Temperatures are starting out in the mid to upper 20s this morning, ahead of warmer air this afternoon.

Highs will be above average in the upper 40s to low 50s, making it the warmest day of the week.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with winds out of the south.

Winds could gust up to 20 mph the first half of the day before a cold front arrives this afternoon.

A few models show the front could bring light sprinkles or an isolated shower, but most locations will stay dry.

Cold air pushes back into the Heartland tonight with temps falling into the teens and low 20s.

Highs will again barely make it to freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Both mornings and afternoons will have uncomfortable wind chill values.

A brief warm up arrives on Thursday ahead of another dry front on Friday.

Temps will then drop back into the 30s, but bounce back into the 40s by the weekend.

