Deputies investigating several thefts in West Paducah area

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating several thefts in the West Paducah area.

According to McCracken County detectives, they have received multiple reports of a group of people stealing items from unlocked cars overnight.

They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people captured on surveillance images. They are seen wearing surgical masks.

Detectives ask the public to lock their vehicles, and to not store items of value, such as guns, in their vehicles.

Anyone with information about the thefts in West Paducah is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, on their website or your local law enforcement agency.

You can also leave a tip anonymously through West Kentucky Crimestoppers by texting “WKY” and your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.