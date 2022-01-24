Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Deputies investigating several thefts in West Paducah area

Detectives are trying to identify the people pictured in this surveillance image in connection...
Detectives are trying to identify the people pictured in this surveillance image in connection with several reported thefts in the West Paducah area.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating several thefts in the West Paducah area.

According to McCracken County detectives, they have received multiple reports of a group of people stealing items from unlocked cars overnight.

They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people captured on surveillance images. They are seen wearing surgical masks.

Detectives ask the public to lock their vehicles, and to not store items of value, such as guns, in their vehicles.

Anyone with information about the thefts in West Paducah is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, on their website or your local law enforcement agency.

You can also leave a tip anonymously through West Kentucky Crimestoppers by texting “WKY” and your tip to 847411.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Henson, 19, and Bryan Henson, 22, are behind bars in connection with a kidnapping and sex...
Two charged after kidnapping, sex crimes in Jasper County
Terika Clay, 30, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she...
McDonald’s worker shot over French fry discount, Mo. police say
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 12:48 p.m. on Saturday. The...
Magnitude of small earthquake recorded near Reelfoot Lake upgraded
Dozens of teams were on hand competing for the best pork steaks and ribs.
When Pigs Fly BBQ event comes to Cape Girardeau
The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Cape Girardeau City Council meeting is Monday, January 24 at 5 p.m.
Cape Girardeau City Council to discuss gunshot detection technology, urban deer hunting
Cape Girardeau city leaders to discuss using shot-spotter technology and the urban deer hunt at...
Cape Girardeau city council to discuss shot-spotter technology, urban deer hunt
Amtrak announced it will reduce its services due to the omicron variant.
Amtrak reduces services due to omicron variant