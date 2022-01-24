Amtrak reduces services temporarily

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The COVID-19 omicron variant is causing Amtrak to reduce some of its services temporarily.

Amtrak announced it is suspending a total of eight percent of its departures and making adjustments to many long-distance routes.

This includes the City of New Orleans route, which stops in Carbondale.

The New Orleans route will be cut back to five days a week through March 27.

Amtrak leaders say they expect minimal impacts to routes still running while cutting back temporarily.

