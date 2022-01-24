Heartland Votes
2 Paducah men facing charges in connection with business burglary investigation

Camron B. Cutrer and Julian T. Parker are facing charges in connection with a burglary investigation in Paducah.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men are facing burglary charges after police investigated an assault.

Camron B. Cutrer, 18, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of two counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, theft by unlawful taking under $500, second-degree fleeing or evading police and third-degree criminal mischief.

Julian T. Parker, 19, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of two counts of third-degree burglary.

Paducah police were called on Friday morning, January 21, after an employee at Ferguson Facilities Supply arrived for work and saw two unidentified men in the building.

When confronted, the two men allegedly ran from the warehouse with a cart full of merchandise.

Officers say they found the items behind the warehouse, and detectives responded to the scene.

On Saturday morning, officers were called back to Ferguson Facilities Supply after the manager reported the business had been broken into again during the night.

While working at the scene of the burglary, a detective learned officers had responded to a nearby home on Bloom Avenue earlier that morning for a reported assault.

According to police, a woman told officers that Camron Cutrer had been arguing with her about missing money and started to destroy her home. When she tried to get him to stop, she said he assaulted and threatened her, took her phone and would not let her leave the house.

Police said when they found Cutrer, he ran from officers, but they quickly caught him.

Officers said he had scrapes and cuts on his hands at the time of his arrest.

According to police, the suspects in the burglary were believed to have some injuries from the incident and they responded to the scene.

While there, officers said items taken during the burglary were found nearby.

During an interview, they said Cutrer admitted to burglarizing the business on both occasions.

While serving a search warrant at the home on Bloom Avenue, detectives found Julian Parker.

They said items from the burglary were found in Parker’s pocket and he admitted to burglarizing the business on both occasions with Cutrer.

Both were booked into the McCracken County Jail.

