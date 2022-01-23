When Pigs Fly BBQ event comes to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Teams across the area and beyond came out to the Smokin Brothers When Pigs Fly BBQ Bash event in Cape Girardeau this weekend.

Dozens of teams were on hand competing for the best pork steaks and ribs while first responders had their own battle between each other trying to claim the best BBQ in the Heroes Cup.

“It’s phenomenal we get to host it here in the Heartland. It’s a lot of fun,” Smokin Brothers Ryan Eftink said. “One of those things is something a little different. Most BBQ contests you can’t taste what the providers are doing. You have to wait or if they got something after the judging you can try it out. But here, you are the judge.”

We talked with some healthcare workers who said it’s nice to just be able to take a break from their regular job, sit back and cook up some good food.

They also say they are thankful for all the people that come by and support them.

“It’s really nice just to getting to cook for everybody, tell them about what we do and raising for a charity,” Shelby Buttrey said.

“They always say thanks for the food and thanks for all you do too. So it’s pretty cool,” Laurie Kluesner said.

This is the second year for the event.

