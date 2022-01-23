First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A dry cold front will push through the area today. Most of us will be a bit ‘warmer’ on the thermometer today, but stronger northwest winds behind the front will give us more of a wind chill factor so it may not feel warmer. Highs should range from the low 40s near Mt. Vernon to the low 50s near Kennett and Doniphan. After another cold and quiet night, Monday will see a slight rebound in temps as winds becoming southwesterly again….with highs near 50. After Monday the rest of the week will be colder again.

Our mainly dry, chilly northwest flow pattern is set to continue for the final week of the month. Weak disturbances move through from NW to SE, but the overall effect will be for dry weather with below average temperatures. After a milder Monday, north winds will bring a shot of colder air again for Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday will likely be the coldest day of the week with official highs struggling again to reach the freezing mark, despite full sunshine. A passing disturbance will bring clouds and maybe a trace of precip on Thursday, followed by more dry and chilly weather for the end of the week and the weekend.

