First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Another chilly week ahead.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Temperatures will be up and down over the next several days as a frontal boundary moves back and forth.  The overall pattern for the week, however, will be dry and chilly.  A dry cold front this afternoon will introduce colder air for tonight into Monday morning,  but southwest winds will develop on Monday and warm us up a little bit despite lots of clouds.  Highs tomorrow will be close to 50, but it will likely end up as the warmest day of the week as another surge of arctic air arrives on Tuesday.

After Monday, the rest of the week will be colder and mainly dry.   Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week, with lows in the teens and highs only near 30 or so….despite lots of sunshine.  A brief moderating trend on Thursday will turn a bit colder again for Friday behind another dry front.  Little sign of any precip for the week;  maybe a trace of here and there but the overall pattern remains dry.  One note….some of the longer range indicators are pointing to a warmer and wetter pattern developing in early February.

