Heartland Votes
First Alert: Cool, breezy Sunday

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The thermometer will show is a bit warmer today, but it will feel much cooler.

As dry cold front pushes through the Heartland, northwest winds behind the front will give us a significant wind chill factor.

Afternoon highs will range from the low 40s near Mount Vernon to the low 50s near Kennett and Doniphan.

Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy.

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, January 23, 2022

Tonight will be cold and calm.

Temps will rebound slightly Monday as winds become southwesterly again.

Highs will reach near 50.

After a milder Monday, winds from the north will bring a shot of colder air again for Tuesday and Wednesday.

It is looking like Wednesday will be sunny and the coldest day of the week. Temps will struggle again to reach the freezing mark.

A passing disturbance will bring clouds and a slight chance for some precipitation on Thursday.

The rest of the week and weekend will be dry and chilly.

