Fiona to celebrate 5th birthday with virtual party

Cincinnati Zoo director and party host Thane Maynard with Fiona birthday cake from Busken Bakery.
Cincinnati Zoo director and party host Thane Maynard with Fiona birthday cake from Busken Bakery.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden will be hosting a special celebration Monday for the fifth birthday of the city’s favorite hippo.

Since it will be too cold for Fiona to be outside, the Zoo said in a release that they will be holding the party online.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been five years since Fiona was born,” said Cincinnati Zoo director and party host Thane Maynard. “She has touched so many people with her story of survival and has become a symbol of hope for millions of people around the world.”

A $5 birthday gift will allow guests an invitation to the party and a digital thank you card from Fiona.

The party will include appearances from celebrities including former Reds catcher Johnny Bench and world-renown primatologist Jane Goodall.

“Fiona’s story tugs at the heartstrings,” said Maynard.  “She was born premature and too small to stand to nurse from her mom. The Zoo’s vets and hippo care team stepped in to try to nurse her to health.  It was a tough journey. We almost lost her a couple of times, but she made it and eventually rejoined her mom and dad. This 5th birthday is extra special considering her rough start.”

The virtual celebration will begin on Jan. 24 at 12 p.m., but guests can also view it later.

