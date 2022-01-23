Heartland Votes
City of Roses Invitational hosted by Cape Central Tigers

21 teams competed in the City of Roses Invitational.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem and Jess Todd
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Roses Invitational swim meet was held on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The meet was hosted by Cape Central High School and the Tigers finished first out of 21 teams with 388 points as a team.

“For our swimmers to swim in their own pool and have a big meet like this, it’s really something special,” Cape Central Head Coach Dayna Powell said. “It brings good competition to Cape Girardeau.”

Cape’s Tommy-Anne Marriott posted a score of 458.60 in diving, breaking the event record.

“I love this team more than any team I’ve ever been on,” Marriott said. “Everyone’s there for each other, so it makes you want to work harder.”

The Cape Tigers finished in first place for the 200 Medley, 200 Freestyle Relay and second in the 400 Freestyle Relay.

Anne McDougal won the 200 Freestyle Relay, Emilie Dickson and Sydney Ringwald both won multiple events, and Bella Dennis placed second in the 100 Breast Stroke.

“You touch the wall and you can’t believe that you just swam,” McDougal said. “You’re so tired and then it’s like, ‘you just won this event.’ It’s crazy.”

