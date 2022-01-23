Cape Girardeau City Council to discuss gunshot detection technology, urban deer hunting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of the Cape Girardeau City Council will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, January 24 to discuss and take action on several items on the agenda.

Two items on the agenda have sparked public interest: the use of technology that can detect gunfire in a specific location and if the city plans to hold a second urban deer hunting season.

The council will be voting on whether to authorize the city manager to enter into a contract with ShotSpotter, a subscription-based gunshot detection technology service.

Under the contract, the city would pay $178,200 for three years of service. Proposed funds to pay for the technology would come from Federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) grants.

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair wants to use the ShotSpotter technology to help officers respond quicker to shooting locations. He believes this will not only reduce gun violence in the community, but also help officers catch suspects and talk to witnesses before they leave the scene.

City Council members will also discuss and vote on making changes to the urban deer hunting ordinance. This will be a first reading of the bill.

After a review of the 2021 Managed Deer Hunt, city staff and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) came up with recommendations to manage the urban deer herd for an archery-only hunting season in 2022.

The following is what has been proposed for a 2022 Managed Deer Hunt:

Hunt Periods will continue to be 7 days in length, but between each hunt period there will be a 1 week period of no hunting, to allow the properties to settle down.

Harvest limits will be changed from 2 deer with an antlerless deer first to 3 deer with an antlerless deer first and a maximum of 1 antlered deer harvested.

Lowering number of hunters in Twin Trees 1 from 3 hunters to 2 hunters.

Lowering number of hunters in Twin Trees 2 from 2 hunters to 1 hunter.

A total of 13 deer were harvested during the city’s first urban deer hunting season.

To comment on a topic or agenda issue during Monday’s meeting, registration is required. The form and to view the full agenda, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.