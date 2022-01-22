Heartland Votes
Tenn. man arrested for kidnapping, assaulting woman

Charles Stanphill is accused of holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and assaulting her numerous times.(WRDW)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A 67-year-old Dyersburg, Tennessee man was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges Thursday, January 20.

Charles Stanphill is accused of holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and assaulting her numerous times.

According to Dyersburg Police, the victim told officers that Stanphill attempted to suffocate her with a towel and choke her at their home Wednesday night.

She said on Thursday morning he forced her into his vehicle at gunpoint and threatened to kill her while he was driving.

The victim explained to officers that she was able to convince Stanphill that she had an appointment at a medical clinic in town, where he let her out of the vehicle.

She went inside the facility and asked employee to call police for help.

Police responded to the clinic, but Stanphill was not there. Officers found him at his home, where he was taken into custody.

During a search of Stanphill’s vehicle, officers said they found a .45 caliber handgun, allegedly used during the incident.

Stanphill was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. He was being held pending a hearing in Dyersburg City Court Friday morning.

