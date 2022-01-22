Heartland Votes
String of burglaries reported in Livingston County; man arrested for 2 burglaries

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A string of burglaries is under investigation in Livingston County.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries have been reported on the east end of the county and numerous items believed to have been stolen have been recovered.

During the investigations, a Salem, Kentucky man was arrested for two burglaries on Carrsville Road, near Burna.

The sheriff’s office said Jonathan A. Hoover was taken into custody at the scene of the second burglary.

Hoover was booked into the McCracken County Jail on two counts of burglary second degree (class C felony) and one count of a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.

Jonathan A. Hoover, of Salem, Ky., was arrested for two burglaries on Carrsville Road, near Burna, in Livingston County.(Source: McCracken County Jail)

As the investigations into the burglaries continues, the sheriff’s office is reminding residents to keep a record of serial numbers of valuable items such as, firearms and large appliances, and to photograph valuables, such as jewelry, that can not be easily tracked down. Keeping these records can help law enforcement identify and return recovered items.

Posted by Livingston County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 20, 2022

