Southern Illinois Strength Expo dates announced

The two-day event will host a CrossFit and Strongman competition on Saturday, while on Sunday there will be a bench press and deadlift event open public entry to support two charities at the event.(KGWN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Strength Expo will be held at the Pavilion Event Center in Marion, Ill.

The dates of the event are Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5 and 6.

The two-day event will host a CrossFit and Strongman competition on Saturday, while on Sunday there will be a bench press and deadlift event open public entry to support two charities at the event.

“We wanted to bring the different strength sports and gyms in our area together to show our community what they can do to improve their health and strength,” said Ryan Cooling, one of the event promoters.

The competitions are sponsored by CrossFit Hamco and Rise Performance 618, both local gyms to the Southern Illinois region.

“As we continued planning, we also wanted to find ways to give back through charities who help those in need in the strength sports,” Cooling said.

These include the AP3 Hope Foundation offering student athlete scholarships and Be Humble Gym which offers strength training for athletes with mental disabilities and is currently fundraising to build a new facility.

The event will have over 20 vendors and is sponsored by Black Diamond Harley Davidson and RV, Stack’d Supplements and Rise Performance 618.

More event information can be found on Facebook and Instagram, and advance tickets are available online.

