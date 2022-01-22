Heartland Votes
Small earthquake recorded near Reelfoot Lake

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was recorded at 12:48 p.m. on Saturday. The yellow star on the map indicates the location of the epicenter, which is just east of the Wynnburg community and close to the Obion County line.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake registered in Lake County, Tennessee shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 22.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.1 earthquake was recorded at 12:48 p.m. just east of the Wynnburg community and close to the Obion County line.

This is south of Reelfoot Lake.

As of 1:30 p.m., there are at least two reports of someone feeling the quake. One report was out of Matthews, Missouri, nearly 30 miles west of the epicenter. The second report came from Tiptonville, approximately 5.5 miles northwest of the epicenter.

The USGS reports the quake was nearly 2.5 miles deep.

For more information on the earthquake, click here for the details reported by the USGS.

