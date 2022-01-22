Police ask for help in finding stolen truck

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen 2001 Ford F-350 flat bed.

Police said the truck was stolen sometime between Monday night, January 17 and Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 19.

The truck has an air compressor attached to the bed.

A photo posted on the police department’s Facebook page shows the truck is white in color with an extended cab.

Anyone who spots the truck is asked to contact Marshall County E911 at 270-527-1333.

We are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 2001 Ford F-350 flat bed. This vehicle was stolen sometime between... Posted by Benton KY Police Department on Friday, January 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.