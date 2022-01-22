Heartland Votes
Police ask for help in finding stolen truck

The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding this stolen...
The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding this stolen 2001 Ford F-350 flat bed.(Source: Benton Kentucky Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen 2001 Ford F-350 flat bed.

Police said the truck was stolen sometime between Monday night, January 17 and Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 19.

The truck has an air compressor attached to the bed.

A photo posted on the police department’s Facebook page shows the truck is white in color with an extended cab.

Anyone who spots the truck is asked to contact Marshall County E911 at 270-527-1333.

