Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man wanted for stealing car in Vienna, Ill.

According to Vienna Police, Kenneth O. Merryman, of Union County, is wanted for stealing a Ford...
According to Vienna Police, Kenneth O. Merryman, of Union County, is wanted for stealing a Ford Taurus.(Source: Vienna Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A Union County man is wanted by police in Vienna, Illinois, in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.

According to Vienna Police, Kenneth O. Merryman is wanted for stealing a Ford Taurus.

Police describe the car as white in color, with four doors, rear end damage and Illinois license plate 854358.

Anyone who has seen the stolen car or Merryman is asked to contact police or the Vienna Police Department at 618-658-8264.

The Vienna Police Department has taken a stolen motor vehicle theft report on a white four door Ford Taurus with...

Posted by Vienna IL Police Department on Friday, January 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southeast Missouri woman has been sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5...
Woman sent to prison, must repay $7.5 million in fraud case
Symptoms of COVID, yet negative at-home test results
The owner of Bell Monument Works said vandals broke through this window overnight, riffled...
100-year-old Cairo business broken into
Blytheville Police Department
Police: Armed crowd chases, shoots man
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family...
Meat Loaf, ‘Bat out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74

Latest News

The Benton, Kentucky Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding this stolen...
Police ask for help in finding stolen truck
A string of burglaries is under investigation in Livingston County.
String of burglaries reported in Livingston County; man arrested for 2 burglaries
A Johnson County Sheriff's deputy responded to Ozark Road after some residents reported hearing...
Fireworks shot from car investigated in Johnson County
To make his milestone birthday bright, the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, in Poplar Bluff,...
Cards requested for WWII veteran’s 100th birthday