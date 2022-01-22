Man wanted for stealing car in Vienna, Ill.

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A Union County man is wanted by police in Vienna, Illinois, in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.

According to Vienna Police, Kenneth O. Merryman is wanted for stealing a Ford Taurus.

Police describe the car as white in color, with four doors, rear end damage and Illinois license plate 854358.

Anyone who has seen the stolen car or Merryman is asked to contact police or the Vienna Police Department at 618-658-8264.

