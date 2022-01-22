Four charged in McCracken Co. drug investigations

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has charged four people with various drug offenses during different investigations over the past week.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Jan. 16, detectives conducted a joint investigation with the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at 211 Colony Drive in McCracken County.

During a search of the apartment and a vehicle on the property, detectives located and seized 48 grams of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and doses of Clonazepam.

Detectives arrested and charged 20-year-old Tyler Copeland and 23-year-old Kori Lane, who reside at the apartment in connection with the drugs.

Copeland was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine 2nd or greater offense, Trafficking in Marijuana less than eight ounces 2nd offense, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance - Clonazempam and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lane was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance- Clonazempam and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office also reported that on Thursday, Jan. 20, detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Donnie Garlic, 51, at the intersection of Commerce and Cairo Road.

During the investigation, Garlic was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant and was arrested.

During a search of the vehicle detectives located a set of digital scales and a small amount of Methamphetamine. Information from the investigation led to a search warrant at Garlic’s residence in Mayfield, Ky., where additional drugs and paraphernalia were located.

Garlic was charged with Failure to or improper signal, no registration plates, possession of Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Finally, on Friday, Jan. 21, McCracken County detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that pulled into a residence at 8680 Palestine School Road in West Paducah.

During the stop, detectives cited the driver and impounded the vehicle.

Detectives made contact with another man on the property who was clearly under the influence of illegal drugs.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was identified as 44-year-old Tobey Wren.

During the investigation detectives located a loaded handgun concealed on Wren’s person and two bags of Marijuana.

The investigation revealed that Wren was convicted felon and unable to lawfully possess a handgun. Wren was arrested. The other man was cited to court for traffic offenses.

Wren was charged with Possession of handgun by a felon, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

