Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Very cold morning, above freezing this afternoon

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The weekend in the Heartland is starting off very cold, but it will be much warmer this afternoon.

Wake-up temperatures are in the teens and frost formed overnight.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon and there will be a break from the bitter wind chills.

The entire Heartland will finally get above freezing! Afternoon highs will be near 40 degrees.

Breezes will also be out of the southwest.

Tonight will be less cold, but still below freezing.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the 40s.

A weak cold front will move through on Sunday, bringing a cool northwest breeze and a few clouds.

The last week of January is looking cool and mainly dry.

An upper trough would pass just south of the Heartland on Monday night into Tuesday, which will bring in some colder air again.

Another disturbance later in the week could bring a few snow showers Thursday night or Friday, but, at this time, it is not looking like a significant weather system.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A southeast Missouri woman has been sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5...
Woman sent to prison, must repay $7.5 million in fraud case
Symptoms of COVID, yet negative at-home test results
Blytheville Police Department
Police: Armed crowd chases, shoots man
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family...
Meat Loaf, ‘Bat out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warming up slightly for the Weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
Today will be sunny and a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but it will still be bitterly cold.
First Alert: Bitterly cold, but a few degrees warmer