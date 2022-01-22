First Alert: Very cold morning, above freezing this afternoon

(KFVS) - The weekend in the Heartland is starting off very cold, but it will be much warmer this afternoon.

Wake-up temperatures are in the teens and frost formed overnight.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon and there will be a break from the bitter wind chills.

The entire Heartland will finally get above freezing! Afternoon highs will be near 40 degrees.

Breezes will also be out of the southwest.

Tonight will be less cold, but still below freezing.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the 40s.

A weak cold front will move through on Sunday, bringing a cool northwest breeze and a few clouds.

The last week of January is looking cool and mainly dry.

An upper trough would pass just south of the Heartland on Monday night into Tuesday, which will bring in some colder air again.

Another disturbance later in the week could bring a few snow showers Thursday night or Friday, but, at this time, it is not looking like a significant weather system.

