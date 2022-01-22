First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
After a cold, quiet and frosty morning, the weekend will bring moderating temps and dry conditions.  Southwest breezes and plenty of sunshine today will finally get the entire area above freezing;  highs this afternoon will be around 40.  Tonight will be less cold (but still below freezing) and then tomorrow we’ll see highs in the 40s.  A weak cold front will move through on Sunday,  but the main effect will be to stir up a cool northwest breeze and bring in a few clouds.

The pattern for the upcoming final week of January continues to look cool and mainly dry due to northwest flow aloft.  A couple of disturbances will move through, but precip chances continue to look pretty meager.  An upper trough looks to pass just to our south on Monday night into Tuesday,  but precip with this is trending just south of our region…though it will usher in some colder air again.  Later in the week another disturbance may bring a few snow showers about Thursday night or Friday, but at this point this is not looking like a significant weather system.

