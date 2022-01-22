First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Dry and slightly warmer weather will continue for another couple days, before another shot of arctic air blows in by mid-week. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, but not nearly as cold and frosty as the last few nights thanks to light southwest breezes. And Sunday looks to be partly cloudy and a bit ‘warmer’ with highs of about 42 north to 50 south. A weak dry cold front will sweep in during the afternoon hours with a chilly northwest breeze developing….cooling us back into the 20s Sunday night.

Monday will be the warmest day of the work week, with official highs near 50. Another surge of cold air will blow back in from the north on Tuesday….so it will be colder again but mainly dry for the remainder of the week. Latest indications are that an upper system will now stay just to our south on Monday night into Tuesday. Our next chance of precip looks to be a weak disturbance moving through on Thursday evening or Thursday night with a chance of light rain or snow….this does not look heavy right now but will have to be monitored.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.