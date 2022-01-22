Fireworks shot from car investigated in Johnson County

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - 911 calls about gunfire in Johnson County turned out not to be from guns, but still a serious matter.

At least two residents on Ozark Road called the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday night, January 20 to report they heard shots fired from a vehicle driving down the road.

The vehicle was described as a newer model car traveling on Ozark Rd. and Thunderhawk Road.

The sheriff’s department said someone was continuously shooting toward the residents on the road.

When a deputy arrived, they were unable to find the car, but did continue to patrol the area.

Two deputies returned to the area Friday morning to investigate and attempt to find shell casings.

Instead, the sheriff’s department said they found numerous Roman candles had been shot off.

“The Roman candles being shot off still does not make this right,” said the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department in a Facebook post.

The department urges the public not to hesitate in giving them a call with these types of incidents.

We received a call at approximately 9:30pm last night 1/20/22 from a home owner on Ozark Rd and then a few minutes after...

Posted by Johnson County Sheriff's Department Vienna,IL on Friday, January 21, 2022

