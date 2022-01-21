Woman arrested after police chase in Graves & McCracken Counties

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Symsonia woman faces numerous charges after a high-speed chase in parts of Graves and McCracken Counties on Wednesday, January 19.

According to Kentucky State Police, a juvenile in Graves County called police in the evening, claiming that her mother had assaulted her.

As troopers drove the to scene, they spotted the woman in question, 32-year-old Brittany A. Kimsey, driving a car in Symsonia.

When a trooper attempted to pull her over for a traffic violation at the intersection of State Route 534 and State Route 348, she sped off.

This is when troopers chased after Kimsey on State Route 348.

KSP said Kimsey reached speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour and she nearly hit a trooper head-on. The trooper swerved out of the way by making an evasive maneuver.

The chase ended in McCracken County when Kimsey crashed her car.

She received medical attention after the crash and then she was arrested.

Kimsey was booked into the the McCracken County Jail on the following charges: criminal abuse 1st degree-child 12 or under, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, fleeing or evading police 1st degree, attempted murder of a police officer, DUI 2nd offense, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, multiple counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree and several traffic violations.

