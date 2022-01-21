Heartland Votes
Warming up slightly for the Weekend

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. It was another cold day across the area and tonight will be another cold night. After a few light snow showers in our far eastern counties, skies have cleared nearly everywhere and temperatures will fall quickly this evening. Readings will be in the upper teens and lower 20s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle teens.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer across the Heartland. Highs will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. A few clouds will move across the area from time to time over the weekend. There may even be a flurry or two in our far eastern counties on Sunday Morning. Highs by Sunday will range from the low 40s northeast to the lower 50s southwest.

First Alert Friday Forecast