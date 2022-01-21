Heartland Votes
Police: Armed crowd chases, shoots man

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man is recovering after he told police an armed mob chased and shot him.

Police responded to the 2100-block of Carolyn Street around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, regarding shots fired.

When officers arrived, a 34-year-old man flagged them down and said he had been shot.

According to the initial incident report, the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his torso.

When asked who shot him, the man said he was at the apartments on West Rose when several armed people began to chase him while firing various weapons at him, the report stated.

However, the man refused to tell police who chased and shot him.

An ambulance took the victim to Regional One Health in Memphis for treatment of his injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

