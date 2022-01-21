Heartland Votes
‘Plowy McPlowface’: Internet names Ohio snowplows

Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission "Name-A-Snowplow" contest winners
Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission "Name-A-Snowplow" contest winners
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission felt that if their plows were out working hard all winter, they at least deserved to have names!

Thanks to their first “Name-A-Snowplow” contest, those online got to put their creativity to good use.

Pictures of the snowplows sporting their new names were posted on the commission’s Facebook page on Jan. 19.

Get ready for a laugh with the internet at the wheel...

  • Darth Blader
  • Snowbi-Wan Kenobi
  • AH Push It... Push It Real Good!
  • O-H Snow U Didn’t!
  • Snow More Mr. Ice Guy
  • Sir Plows-A-Lot
  • Snow Force One
  • Plowy McPlowface
The commission thanked GMC Buick Dealers of Northern Ohio for sponsoring the contest.

