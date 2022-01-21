‘Plowy McPlowface’: Internet names Ohio snowplows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission felt that if their plows were out working hard all winter, they at least deserved to have names!

Thanks to their first “Name-A-Snowplow” contest, those online got to put their creativity to good use.

Pictures of the snowplows sporting their new names were posted on the commission’s Facebook page on Jan. 19.

Get ready for a laugh with the internet at the wheel...

Darth Blader

Snowbi-Wan Kenobi

AH Push It... Push It Real Good!

O-H Snow U Didn’t!

Snow More Mr. Ice Guy

Sir Plows-A-Lot

Snow Force One

Plowy McPlowface

The commission thanked GMC Buick Dealers of Northern Ohio for sponsoring the contest.

