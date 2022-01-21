Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New gunshot detection technology could help protect Cape residents

A vote will be made to authorize the city manager to execute an agreement with ShotSpotter to...
A vote will be made to authorize the city manager to execute an agreement with ShotSpotter to install the gunshot detection technology
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The city of Cape hopes to bring a new shooter detection system to area to crack down on crime. ShotSpotter is a precision policing solution that helps save lives, solve cases and deter crime.

“I’m honestly scared to go home. And, leave my apartment at morning noon and night for work, for school, for groceries or whatever,” said a resident at the Legends apartment complex.

She tells me she’s scared for her safety due to the rise in gunshots outside her home.

“The shootings have happened in broad daylight. They have happened at 2 a.m. as a drive by,” resident Rachel Pinnon said. “So, you never know when to expect them.”

Pinnon witnessed the violence firsthand.

“A car drove up on the side of the building. Some guy was hanging out the window yelling something and fired more shots. And I was the only person out there.”

She said it was terrifying to witness the crime and since then she has felt unsafe.

“It doesn’t matter if they are shooting at anybody or not. They’re putting people in danger.”

Cape Police Chief Wes Blair said with an uptick in crime throughout the city, he decided to look at getting help to fight the crime, via technology.

“ShotSpotter is gunshot detection software, that triangulates gunshots. It will give us real time information,” Chief Blair said. “It shows us exactly where gunshots were fired, how many shots were fired, even direction of fire for gunshots. So that we can get officers right to the scene immediately.”

Gerard Tate, the community engagement director said the ShotSpotter system has proven to work in major cities across the country.

“It’s getting law enforcement officers to scenes to secure them quickly, so if there are victims, we can get Ems or other support services there,” Tate said. “So, it’s highly effective.”

This makes communities safer, which is what some Legends residents like Pinnon wants to see happen.

“If the police were able to respond to a specific place so quickly, people might actually have consequences,” Pinnon said.

At Mondays City Council meeting, a vote will be made to authorize the City Manager to execute an agreement with ShotSpotter to install the gunshot detection technology.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Symptoms of COVID, yet negative at-home test results
Joshua Brock was last seen at 12 p.m. leaving his Orient, Ill. home on a bicycle and later in...
Human remains found in Franklin County believed to be missing man
A southeast Missouri woman has been sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5...
Woman sent to prison, must repay $7.5 million in fraud case
A 44-year-old Murphysboro man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County on...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family...
Meat Loaf, ‘Bat out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
March For Life rally draws crowd from across the country, including one group who drove 30 hours fro
The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Jan. 12 on Falls Street in Jonesboro.
Name released in FBI agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is working with several private attorneys who are...
Mo. AG, 76 parents file suit against 36 school districts to halt mask mandates