Murray man arrested on drug trafficking charges

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Murray man on drug trafficking charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, December 14, deputies served a search warrant at 1310 Diuguid Drive in Murray, in reference to a drug trafficking investigation.

During the search, deputies located cocaine, methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, prescription controlled substances, marijuana and paraphernalia associated with the trafficking of controlled substances.

Clinton W. Harper, 57, of Murray, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), 2nd Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Hallucinogen), 2nd Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking Marijuana (greater than 8 ounces), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On Friday, January 14, 2022, additional information was presented to a Calloway County Grand Jury regarding the drug trafficking investigation.

Later that same day, the grand jury returned an indictment for Harper.

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies located and arrested Harper.

Harper was charged with two counts of 1st Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Opiates).

At the time of his arrest, he was also charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting) in regards to a Murray Police Department investigation.

He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal trafficking of drugs is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.