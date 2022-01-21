MSHP offering boating safety courses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), announced that the patrol is offering boating safety courses to inform and motivate boaters to prepare for the boating season.

MSHP says these approved courses meet the national boating educational standard.

”Missouri’s many rivers and lakes offer a variety of boating opportunities,” said Col. Olson. “Please do your part: Take a boating safety class. Join us in our mission to promote safety on our waterways.”

Missouri law requires everyone born after January 1, 1984, who operates a vessel on Missouri lakes to possess a certified boating safety education card.

This includes personal watercraft operators.

Boaters have the opportunity to sign up for a certified course in a classroom at https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/WP02Web/app/safetyEdClasses

The classroom courses provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol are free, but registration is required and the boater ID card costs $15.

Don’t see classes in your troop location? Please contact your nearest troop headquarters and ask to speak with a marine operations supervisor to check the possibility of administering additional classes.

Troopers welcome invitations to teach classes for groups and teams throughout the state.

For further information, please contact Capt. John J. Hotz at (573) 526-6115.

