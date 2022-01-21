Heartland Votes
Mo. AG, 76 parents file suit against 36 school districts to halt mask mandates

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is working with several private attorneys who are offering pro-bono legal services to parents to ensure they have a voice in this critical litigation.(KY3)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, along with 76 parents as plaintiffs in some cases, filed separate lawsuits against 36 school districts across the state to halt those districts from illegally enforcing mask mandates.

The districts sued today include Francis Howell, Park Hill, Columbia, Fort Zumwalt, Lee’s Summit, Holden, Affton, Liberty, Jefferson City, St. Charles, Kansas City, Waynesville, Hazelwood, Raytown, Kingsville, Rockwood, Hickman Mills, Ladue, Center, Dunklin R-V, Independence, Lindbergh, Grandview, Fox C-6, North Kansas City, Ferguson-Florissant, Maplewood, Clayton, St. Louis City, Parkway, Brentwood, Valley Park, Pattonville, Webster Groves, Warrensburg, and Mehlville.

Last month, following a recent Cole County ruling, the Attorney General’s Office opened up an inbox for parents to report non-compliant districts.

The office reports that it has has since received over 11,000 email submissions to that inbox, and has sent a number of school districts to non-compliant school districts.

Some have dropped their mask mandates, but others have continued to defy the law.

“Mask mandates in schools are illegal, they simply don’t work, and they contribute to alarming and negative psychological impacts on our children. My Office has been on the frontlines of the fight to end the forced masking of children all day in school, and today we took concrete legal action toward that end,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Parents and families, not bureaucrats, should have the power to decide what’s best for their children. With this litigation, we’re seeking to return that power back to parents and families, where it belongs.”

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is working with several private attorneys who are offering pro-bono legal services to parents to ensure they have a voice in this critical litigation, including Stanley B. Cox, Jennifer M. Cross, and Mark C. Milton.

The petitions filed today can be found here:

