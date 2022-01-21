Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ky. legislators moving quickly to adopt new budget

Thursday, the House easily passed House Bill 1, the two-year spending plan, 85 to 8. That...
Thursday, the House easily passed House Bill 1, the two-year spending plan, 85 to 8. That budget bill is now in the Senate.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Legislators in Frankfort are moving quickly to adopt a new budget.

Thursday, the House easily passed House Bill 1, the two-year spending plan, 85 to 8. That budget bill is now in the Senate.

House leaders say it has record funding for education, increases for human services and it focuses on the state’s justice needs.

Friday morning, the Senate officially received that bill and Senate President Robert Stivers joked they will review it for the next 60 days. That was likely in reference to budget years past when the budget, while being the most important item for the legislature to consider and the only bill they are legally required to pass, was seemingly the late item to get passed in the even year 60-day session.

The House budget includes more than $8,000 in classroom funding over two years, funds all-day kindergarten and funnels more than $2 billion for the teacher retirement fund.

It also includes $15,000 pay hikes for state police and provides them with body cameras.

Of course, the House budget is different from what Governor Beshear proposed and it’s likely the Senate will have a different version. House leaders said they do expect, like in years past, the final budget to be a compromise worked out in a conference committee.

The House budget bill also provides a six percent pay raise for state employees but gives local school districts more flexibility to hand out their own pay raises.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Symptoms of COVID, yet negative at-home test results
Joshua Brock was last seen at 12 p.m. leaving his Orient, Ill. home on a bicycle and later in...
Human remains found in Franklin County believed to be missing man
A 44-year-old Murphysboro man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County on...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Highs today will remain below freezing, only reaching the low to mid 20s by the afternoon.
First Alert: Bitter wind chills, blustery all day
Leaders at Cape Girardeau and Jackson say the changes are due to an increasing number of...
Some Heartland schools going virtual due to COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Crews battled an early morning fire at a hunting club in Union County on Thursday, January 20.
Crews battle fire at hunting club in Union County
Brittany A. Kimsey, 32 of Symsonia, faces numerous charges after a high-speed chase in parts of...
Woman arrested after police chase in Graves & McCracken Counties
A southeast Missouri woman has been sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5...
Woman sent to prison, must repay $7.5 million in fraud case
Woman arrested after police chase in Graves & McCracken Counties
Woman arrested after police chase in Graves & McCracken Counties