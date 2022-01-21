Heartland Votes
I-69 northbound lanes no longer blocked by oversized load with flat tires

The vehicle’s rear tires blew out and it cannot be moved out of the road.(KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A vehicle hauling an oversized load of construction equipment blocked northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 45 mile marker earlier this morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that the northbound lanes have reopened.

The vehicle’s rear tires blew out.

Travelers in the area were being diverted at the KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange to follow U.S. 641 North to U.S. 68 West to reconnect with I-69 at the Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange.

