I-69 northbound lanes no longer blocked by oversized load with flat tires

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A vehicle hauling an oversized load of construction equipment blocked northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 45 mile marker earlier this morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that the northbound lanes have reopened.

The vehicle’s rear tires blew out.

Travelers in the area were being diverted at the KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange to follow U.S. 641 North to U.S. 68 West to reconnect with I-69 at the Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.